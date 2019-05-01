The Angels are back! Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore showed their support for their Charlie’s Angels costar Lucy Liu as the Elementary actress earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The fab four reunited in style for the Wednesday, May 1, ceremony. Liu, 50, sported a gorgeous floral dress, while Barrymore, 44, went with a more neutral, flowery gown and Diaz, 46, chose jeans and a white blazer. Moore, for her part, wore a black-and-white geometric patterned sheath. The group posed for photos that appeared to prove no time at all has passed since their crime-fighting days.

The Ghost star, 56, honored the Ally McBeal alum at the event. Rhea Perlman, who worked with Liu on the short-lived ‘90s comedy Pearl, also said some kind words.

Diaz, Barrymore and Liu starred as Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders and Alex Munday, respectively, in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. The film reboot series also featured Bill Murray, Crispin Glover, Sam Rockwell, Matt LeBlanc, Luke Wilson, Bernie Mac, Shia LaBeouf and Justin Theroux. Moore joined the fun in the sequel as double agent Madison Lee, who turned on her fellow Angels.

Liu’s son, 3-year-old Rockwell, was on hand to congratulate his mom too. The pair embraced in a sweet hug at the ceremony. She later kneeled down on her star and kissed her little boy’s forehead.

The Kill Bill actress gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2016 about her path to motherhood. “All of the things that they tell you that you’re going to feel emotionally just start sprouting,” she noted at the time. “Everything becomes a wonderful rainbow of delight.”

She went on to rave about her son. “He’s a really happy baby. He’s just really easygoing, and he’s very social and curious. He’s really focused. If he’s going after something — because now he’s crawling — he is focused on it. You can’t distract him. For some reason, he’s obsessed with my dog’s toys,” she explained. “He’s teething, and it’s bothering him. … He’s given me a great sense of peace and comfort, if that makes any sense.”

Scroll to see more photos of the Charlie’s Angels reunion!