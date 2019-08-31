



More smitten than ever! Benji Madden could not contain his love for Cameron Diaz as he paid tribute to the actress on her 47th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” the Good Charlotte guitarist, 40, captioned a black-and-white photo of the couple via Instagram on Saturday, August 31. “You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give I’m Yours Always Forever Many More Baby.” He added six heart emojis too.

The message was somewhat belated, as Diaz actually celebrated the special occasion on Friday, August 30.

The Mask star feels just as strongly about Madden — a fact she made clear in a rare interview with InStyle, published on August 6. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she gushed. “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. … I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls–t. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

Diaz, who has not appeared onscreen since 2014’s Annie, leads a largely private life with the musician, which is just the way she likes it. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in July that she has been “very fulfilled in her life” and “very happy being away from acting.”

In fact, some of her attention has turned to cooking. “She’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her,” the insider added.

Earlier this month, the pair vacationed in Saint-Tropez, France. They were spotted riding motorized bodyboards and splashing around in the water. Diaz, for her part, got goofy while waiting to jump off the side of a boat.

The Charlie’s Angels star and Madden tied the knot in January 2015.

