



Romantic getaway! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden enjoyed the beaches of Saint-Tropez, France, while on vacation with friends.

The actress, 46, wore a black, floral-printed one piece swimsuit with her hair pulled back in a ponytail on Thursday, August 8. She and the Good Charlotte guitarist, 40, were not afraid to get wild in the water, jumping off the side of a boat, splashing around, riding on motorized body boards and sitting on surfboards. The Mask star even goofed off before diving in.

The couple at one point changed into casual beachwear — a black dress and sun hat for her and a black button-down, black shorts, sneakers and baseball cap for him.

Diaz has mostly retreated from public life after marrying Madden in January 2015. A source told Us Weekly exclusively last month that the Charlie’s Angels star is “very fulfilled in her life.” Instead of acting, which she is “very happy being away from,” she has embraced cooking. “She’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her,” the insider added.

The Holiday actress is glad she left the limelight behind. “She feels she spent so many years working a grueling schedule,” the source revealed. “She just wants to have a slow pace and normal routine now. She’s loving this time in her life.”

Earlier this month, Diaz gushed about her marriage to Madden in a rare interview. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said in the InStyle profile, published on Tuesday, August 6. “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. … I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls–t. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!