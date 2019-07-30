With summer officially here, there’s no better way to ease into the season than by venturing out on a much-needed vacation. Unfortunately, our trips likely won’t be anywhere near as glamorous as the places some of our favorite stars are heading this year.

Some celebrities have jetted off to very exotic places to get a little R&R. From Turks and Caicos to Cabo to Spain and beyond, the possibilities are endless. While the average person’s vacay might not have the same kind of allure, social media makes it that much easier to live vicariously through the stars.

Khloé Kardashian, for one, had a girls-only trip amid the aftermath of the cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The reality star took daughter True Thompson to Turks and Caicos for a little pre-summer fun in May. The dynamic duo were joined by Kardashian’s best gal pal Malika Haqq and her big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Jenna Fischer, meanwhile, vacationed at home in the States in June. When the Office alum traveled to Florida to recharge, she encountered an unexpected surprise.

“While walking along the water, my sister tripped on this conch shell,” Fisher wrote on Instagram, showing off her cute bikini and the conch shell she found at the beach. “When she picked it up, we found it was alive! We walked it to a more secluded spot and let it go. So crazy to see this ocean life up close.”

Jennifer Aniston, for her part, headed back to Mexico in June after her last visit for her birthday four months earlier resulted in an emergency landing. This time around, she traveled with her former Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a girls’ trip. Sadly, fellow alums Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were not present for this vacation op.

To see what your favorite stars have been up to this summer, check out the gallery below!