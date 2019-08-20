Rest and relaxation! Jenna Dewan is enjoying a summer trip with her and Channing Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

The mother-daughter pair were joined by the World of Dance host’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The actor, 43, shared pics on social media of the dancer geared up for an obstacle course and showing off her moves at a bar on Monday, August 19.

Dewan, 38, and the Tatum, 39, welcomed Everly in 2013 and have been coparenting since their April 2018 split.

When the Magic Mike star moved out of their family home and rented another, he created his daughter’s dream bedroom, according to January court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “[He] decorated Everly’s room very girly in a fairytale and fantasy theme (i.e. Alice in Wonderland), with pictures of Everly with both [Dewan] and [Tatum] on trips,” the documents read. “[He also created an] outdoor art space at the house.”

The Alabama native opened up about their coparenting situation at the time, writing, “In my opinion and experience, Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well. I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan.”

He moved on with singer Jessie J in late 2018, while Dewan and Kazee made their relationship Instagram official this April. Three months later, the actress gushed to Access Hollywood about one way her boyfriend has taken her out of her comfort zone.

“My mom called me and was like, ‘Jenna, you’ve really never rode the subway?’ And I was, like, ‘No!’ I was convinced that if I was by myself riding the subway that I was going to go the wrong way or get lost,” she explained in August. “I just, like, wasn’t super comfortable. But Steve was like, ‘No, we’re ending that on this trip. You’re riding the subway.’ Now I have the whole thing down, I know how to get the card and everything!”

