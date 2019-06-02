Channing Tatum and Jessie J: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Channing Tatum fans were taken by surprise when he and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, called it quits on their 9-year marriage in April 2018, but the Magic Mike star went on to find love with songstress Jessie J six months later.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Tatum and Jessie were dating, and they quickly won the hearts of their Instagram followers by showcasing their flirty romance all over social media. From NSFW comments — and photos — to simple messages of thanks to each other, Tatum and Jessie are proof that you can get a second chance at happiness.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” the 21 Jump Street actor gushed in a birthday tribute to the “Bang Bang” singer on Instagram in March 2019. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Tatum — who shares daughter Everly with Dewan — turned heads in May 2019 when he and his love took a trip to Disneyland, and even got a little handsy during their time at the theme park.

And the couple isn’t shy about showing some intimate moments on social media, either. The same month as their trip to the happiest place on earth, Tatum hilariously lost a bet to Jessie, resulting in him posting a nude photo of himself in the shower … which she took!

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” the Alabama native captioned the snap snap referring to the U.K. born singer’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.”

While fans were busy picking their jaws up off the floor, Jessie took to the comments section to share a little message. “Sharing is caring,” she joked.

