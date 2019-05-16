Can’t keep their hands to themselves! Channing Tatum and Jessie J kept things fun and flirty during a Disneyland outing in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, May 15.

The Magic Mike star, 39, and the U.K. born singer, 31, channeled their inner children as they strolled the park hand in hand and jumped on rides including Matterhorn, Autopia and Space Mountain. Tatum sported a flannel shirt, ripped jeans and baseball hat, while Jessie showed off her toned abs in a white crop top and black jogger pants.

The twosome looked happy — and as comfortable as can be — together while they kept close to each other throughout their jam-packed day. At one point, the “Bang Bang” songstress even lent Tatum a hand and wiped something off her beau’s nose.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Tatum and Jessie were dating, nearly six months after the 21 Jump Street actor and his ex Jenna Dewan called it quits on their nine-year marriage in April. (Tatum and Dewan, 38, share 5-year-old-daughter Everly.)

Earlier this month, the couple sent fans wild after a friendly game of Jenga turned into Tatum posting a NSFW photo of himself in the shower to Instagram on May — and admitted that it was Jessie who took the pic.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” Tatum captioned a steamy snap of him covering his manhood, referring to the singer’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.”

Jessie — who has been vocal on social media about her adoration for her boyfriend since news of their relationship broke — got in on the fun, writing a flirty response in the comments section: “Sharing is caring.”

Tatum previously gushed over Jessie in an Instagram post in honor of her birthday in March. “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote alongside a photo of her at the time. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Tatum and Jessie’s day at Disneyland!