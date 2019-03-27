A man in love? Channing Tatum put his adoration for girlfriend Jessie J on full display while celebrating her 31st birthday.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” the actor, 38, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the singer on Wednesday, March 27. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives.”

He added: “So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in October 2018 that Tatum and Jessie had been dating for a couple of months. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source told Us at the time.

The Magic Mike star acknowledged his relationship for the first time last November. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he wrote via Instagram. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

The pair have been less private about their romance in recent weeks. The “Bang Bang” songstress posted a sexy pic of herself noshing on nachos earlier this month, to which Tatum replied: “Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now.”

The Logan Lucky actor also got flirty with Jessie in Instagram DMs. “Yes I won’t rest till I caress fresh face Jess,” he responded to a selfie sent by his girlfriend. “I will finesse till success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”

Furthermore, the duo looked happy as could be while holding hands in London on March 14.

Tatum and estranged wife Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018. The Step Up costars share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

A source revealed to Us in February that their divorce has “been challenging and emotional” as of late. As the exes hash out their custody arrangement, another insider added: “There are certain hurdles that they face.”

