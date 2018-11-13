Proud boyfriend! Channing Tatum shared a touching tribute to his girlfriend, Jessie J, after her concert on Tuesday, November 13.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” Tatum, 38, gushed about her London performance via Instagram. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

The Lucky Logan actor also shared a video of Jessie J singing on his Instagram Story on Tuesday evening, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Tatum and the “Bang Bang” songstress, 30, are dating following his split from Jenna Dewan. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source told Us on October 10.

This is not the first time that Tatum has attended one of Jessie J’s shows. After he was spotted at several of her performances in early October, an eyewitness for told Us that the 22 Jump Street star “had a huge smile on his face the entire time,” and appeared to be “in really high spirits” at her concert in Houston on October 28.

“Channing was backstage while Jessie was performing,” the eyewitness noted. “He had a private room, but was also walking around a little to watch her. Channing was very nice to everyone backstage.”

Jessie J, for her part, supported for her new man by attending the opening night of his Magic Mike stage show in London on Saturday, November 10.

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” the “Domino” singer wrote along with eggplant and flexed biceps emojis via her Instagram Story. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show …. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

Tatum shares 5-year-old daughter Everly with Dewan, who filed for divorce from the actor on October 26, six months after they announced their separation. The dancer, for her part, has moved on from Tatum with Tony winner Steve Kazee. The exes, however, did reunite to trick-or-treat with Everly on Halloween.

