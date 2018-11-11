Something to smile about. Jenna Dewan revealed that she’s in a positive state of mind amid her new relationship with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“I am very happy,” the World of Dance host, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively when asked about her relationship with the Shameless alum, 43, at the Baby2Baby Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, California, on Saturday, November 10.

Us revealed that The Resident star was seeing someone new after filing for divorce from Channing Tatum in October. Later that month, a source confirmed that she was dating the Kentucky native, six months after her split with the Magic Mike actor, 38.

The twosome haven’t been shy about showing their affection for one another since, dancing the night away at a Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, holding hands in Cabazon, California, on November 1 and sharing a passionate kiss in Palm Springs, California, the following day.

The Broadway actor, who is gearing up to play Colin Firth’s character of Jamie Bennett in a stage production of Love, Actually, admitted to Us on Thursday, November 8, that he’s a sucker for love. “I embraced my hopeless romanticism again,” he said. “I’d much rather live in a world where hopeless romantics actually find it, that it’s a thing that actually exists.”

Dewan is currently seeking spousal support in her divorce filing from estranged husband Tatum, who has since moved on with singer Jessie J. The former couple share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

She discussed bringing up her daughter with reporters at the Paul Mitchell-sponsored Baby2Baby event produced by Oren Co. “It’s a little bit different, but you’ve got to keep her grounded and as stabilized as possible … Those other things are just part of Mommy and Daddy’s jobs and it’s not anything different. I try really hard to make sure that that stays grounded for her.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

