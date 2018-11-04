Passionate kisses! Jenna Dewan and her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, got up close and personal while locking lips in Palm Springs, California, on Friday, November 2.

The couple were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other as they kissed. Dewan, 37, and Kazee, 43, wore matching outfits, too. The actress donned denim bottoms and a black top while the Broadway star sported a denim shirt and black pants.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that the Resident star was “seeing someone new” following her April split from husband Channing Tatum. She filed for divorce on October 22. The Step Up costars, who were married for nine years, each requested joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly, while Dewan requested spousal support from the 22 Jump Street star.

Dewan and Kazee were first spotted smooching at a Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on October 26. “They were dancing all night,” an eyewitness told Us of the pair.

Earlier on Friday, the duo were seen holding hands while shopping in Cabazon, California. “It was very obvious they were together,” an onlooker told Us. “He was following her around everywhere, and they were very cute together. They did not show PDA, but they definitely looked lovey-dovey and were laughing together and seemed truly happy. They were just like a normal and casual couple.”

As for Tatum, Us broke the news on October 10 that the 38-year-old Magic Mike star has been dating Jessie J for a couple months. While the actor has been spotted at several of the singer’s shows, a source told Us at the time: “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

An insider revealed to Us shortly after news of Tatum’s new relationship broke that Dewan was not bothered by her estranged husband’s romance. “They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” the source said. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are coparenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”

