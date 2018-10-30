Her No. 1 fan! Channing Tatum supported his new girlfriend, Jessie J, at her concert at Warehouse Live in Houston on Sunday, October 28.

“Channing was backstage while Jessie was performing,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “He had a private room, but was also walking around a little to watch her. Channing was very nice to everyone backstage.”

The onlooker notes that the Magic Mike actor, 38, “had a huge smile on his face the entire time,” and appeared to be “in really high spirits.”

After the “Price Tag” singer, 30, wrapped up her set, the couple “left together, heading for her bus,” the eyewitness tells Us.

The next day, Jessie announced on Twitter that she was forced to cancel shows in Dallas and Phoenix “due to exhaustion and major fatigue.” She previously revealed on the international singing competition Singer 2018 that she suffers from a heart condition.

“I will be resting for the next few days and will be back in full force for Los Angeles on Thursday, [November 1],” she wrote. “I am truly sorry to everyone who bought tickets and travelled so far to see the show. I feel awful. I hope you can understand I do all I can to perform every night at the standard I hold myself to and sometimes my health, well it’s simply out of control. Thank you for your continued support, this tour has been amazing. I love you all!”

Us broke the news earlier this month that Tatum and Jessie have been dating for a couple of months. He has attended several of her recent performances. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source told Us at the time.

The 21 Jump Street star is in the midst of a divorce from Jenna Dewan. The estranged couple, who share 5-year-old daughter Everly, called it quits in April after nine years of marriage.

A source confirmed to Us on Tuesday, October 30, that the Resident star, 37, is now dating Broadway star Steve Kazee.

