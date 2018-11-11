Jessie J showed her support for boyfriend Channing Tatum by attending the opening night of his Magic Mike stage show in London on Saturday, November 10.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 30, shared a video on her Instagram Story from the show and captioned it, “Magic Mike London Opening night,” along with emojis including the eggplant and flexed biceps. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show …. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

The 22 Jump Street star, 38, is a producer of the show, which is playing at London’s Hippodrome Casino. He starred in the original Magic Mike film in 2012 and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL, three years later. The films are inspired by Tatum’s own experiences as a male stripper.

Us Weekly broke the news last month that the actor had moved on from his split with wife Jenna Dewan and was dating the British songstress. The pair have been seeing each other for a couple of months, according to sources, and Tatum was spotted at Jessie’s concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City in early October.

“It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” an insider told Us.

At the end of October, he was backstage at the “Price Tag” singer’s Houston show and, according to an onlooker, “had a huge smile on his face the entire time.”

Tatum and Dewan, 37, announced their separation in April after nearly nine years of marriage. They share daughter Everly, 5.

Dewan has also moved on — she’s dating Broadway star Steve Kazee.

