You ain’t never had a friend like me! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reunited on Halloween while trick-or-treating with their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

The Magic Mike actor, 38, documented the family outing on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 31. At one point, he even snapped a selfie with the Resident star, 37, while they were dressed up as Genie from Aladdin and Cleopatra, respectively.

Throughout the night, Tatum repeatedly reminded Everly to get as many Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as possible — but he made the request rather selfishly.

“Give me all of your Reese’s! I can smell ‘em on you,” he told his daughter and her friends in one video. “You guys have four collective Reese’s Cups. So I get three, and you get one.”

The actor later tried to peek inside Everly’s goody bag to conduct a “Reese’s check.” When she pulled away from him, he laughed and said, “Don’t be such a stingy Reese’s hog!

Everly suddenly had to use the bathroom while trick-or-treating, so Dewan asked one neighbor whether her daughter could go inside their home for a minute.

“I made Jenna do it because I was afraid that they wouldn’t be so receptive to me,” Tatum said in another video before pointing out that his face was covered with the oversize Genie mask.

See more photos from the family’s Halloween outing below!