A vote of confidence! Channing Tatum praised his girlfriend Jessie J’s modeling skills after the “Bang Bang” singer posted a sexy shot of herself lounging with a bevy of snacks that included nachos.

“Fresh face trying to be the life of the Pattie,” the musician, 30, captioned the Instagram snap on Thursday, February 28, alongside a Jamaican flag emoji. “I WANT TO LIVE HERE FOREVER #hairbyalishaandeduardo I joke I joke I created this frizzy mess by myself with the sea air as my assistant.”

The Magic Mike star, 38, disagreed about her state of dishevelment, however: “Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now,” he commented on Thursday.

It’s not the first time Tatum has gushed over his lady love: In November, the Logan Lucky actor praised Jessie after the Grammy nominee revealed that she is unable to conceive during a show at Royal Albert Hall in London.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” Tatum wrote on Instagram on November 13. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that the twosome had been seeing each other for “a couple months.”

The Step Up star was spotted at the singer’s concert at Warehouse Live in Houston later that month. “[Channing] had a huge smile on his face the entire time,” and appeared to be “in really high spirits,” a source told Us at the time.

In November, the twosome were caught slow-dancing together at a Magic Mike Live event in London.

The singer’s world was rocked in December, however, when her longtime bodyguard passed away.

She admitted to struggling with anxiety and depression in a soul-baring Instagram post on February 24.

“it’s important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days. Yesterday was one of my weird emotional days,” she captioned a video of herself singing and crying at a piano. “We push our feelings to the bottom of our energy and hope it goes away. It won’t. Don’t define yourself on it. But stand with it, process it and learn from it. Find YOUR happiness. No one can make you happy but you. People can contribute. But ultimate happiness comes from within. It’s a personal journey.”

The former stripper, meanwhile, has been dealing with his divorce from ex Jenna Dewan, from whom he split in April. Tatum and Dewan, 38, share 5-year-old daughter Everly. The former World of Dance host has since moved on with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

