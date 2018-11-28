Take me into your loving arms! Channing Tatum and Jessie J slow-danced together at a Magic Mike Live event in London on Tuesday, November 27.

The couple were spotted enjoying the romantic moment in a VIP section as Ed Sheeran’s 2014 ballad “Thinking Out Loud” played. Tatum’s stage show recently moved overseas after taking Las Vegas by storm.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the actor, 38, has been dating the “Bang Bang” singer, 30, for a couple months. He supported her at her concert in Houston later that month, and an eyewitness told Us that Tatum “had a huge smile on his face the entire time” and appeared to be “in really high spirits.”

Jessie J (real name Jessica Cornish) is the first person that Tatum has dated since announcing his separation from his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, in April. The actress, 37, filed for divorce in October. She is now dating Tony winner Steve Kazee.

“They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” an insider told Us exclusively in October about the parents of 5-year-old daughter Everly. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it.”

After news broke of the 21 Jump Street star’s new romance with Jessie J, some fans began comparing her appearance with Dewan. The two women both addressed the attention on social media.

“There is a story I have seen be written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being directly compared to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier. … We are all BEAUTIFUL,” the songstress wrote on Instagram on November 16.

The former World of Dance host responded soon after on Twitter: “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. … Nothing but respect.”

