An unlikely ally. Jessie J found a supporter in boyfriend Channing Tatum’s estranged wife Jenna Dewan after she sounded off about comparisons being made between the two.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 30, took to social media on Friday, November 16, to address stories and comments pitting her looks against Dewan’s. “There is a story I have seen be written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being directly compared to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” she wrote on Instagram. “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t … Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No … I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.”

The lengthy post also encouraged women to lift one another up instead. “I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls,” the songwriter wrote. “I am a woman that supports ALL Women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare who they think is prettier.”

The Witches of East End alum, 37, was all for the sentiment. “Beautiful message, @Jessie J,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday, November 16. She added a photo of an Instagram Story in which she wrote, “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram Stories on Friday, November 16. “Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and lift each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in October that Jessie J is dating Tatum, 38 — the same month that the World of Dance host officially filed for divorce from the Magic Mike actor. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source told Us at the time of the new couple.

A separate insider told Us that The Resident star, who has been dating Steve Kazee since October, was “just fine” with her former spouse moving on. “They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” the insider told Us. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are coparenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”

