Jessie J is not here for your comparisons. The “Domino” singer addressed the attention she’s received as of late from fans who would liken her to boyfriend Channing Tatum’s ex, Jenna Dewan, on social media.

“I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to,” the Singer 2018 winner, 30, began a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, November 16. “I often ignore them at 99% of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on. However there is a story I have seen be written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being directly compared to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier. I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article … I am yet to.”

She continued, “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t … Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No … I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.”

The musician shared why the comments bothered her so much, adding, “I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls … I am a woman that supports ALL Women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare who they think is prettier.”

“Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can do to someone,” she wrote in closing.”

Dewan, 37, also made her thoughts on the matter known, responding to her ex’s paramour in an Instagram Story on Friday. “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!” she wrote. “Women Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and lift each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Jessie J was dating Tatum, 38, in October. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” a source told Us at the time.

The Magic Mike star gushed over his lady love publicly for the first time after her concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday, November 13.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he wrote on Instagram. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Earlier Friday, Jessie also made it clear that she doesn’t care what others think of her personal decisions with an Instagram Story. “I have noticed. Some people convince themselves I’m failing, or making the wrong decisions ect by the expectation they have for me, or what they would do if they were me,” she wrote. “You are not me. I often don’t want what you want for me for me. Lol.”

“I am happy with where I am,” she continued. “Who I am. What I am doing and how I am learning You are actually creating your own disappointment through something I never said I wanted. Let me live. Focus on you.”

