Seeing double? Social media is shook over the news Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J — and some users are convinced the singer looks just like his estranged wife, Jenna Dewan.

“Which are Jessie and which are Jenna? #ChanningTatum,” one person captioned a series of photos of the two women with a blunt bob haircut. She then added: “I made the collage and I don’t even remember.”

“Since he seems to have a type…does he know that I, too, have dark hair?” another user joked about Tatum, who split from Dewan in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

A third person captioned a series of pics of Tatum and the two women, “Channing Tatum is dating singer Jessie J, but what makes it kind of weird is that she’s Jenna Dewan’s doppelgänger.”

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J… he definitely has a type,” another user tweeted alongside pics of the singer and actress both looking over their respective shoulders while sporting wavy locks.

Even Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor weighed in, tweeting, “Looks like Jenna dwans (sic) sister to me.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday, October 10, that the Magic Mike actor and the “Bang Bang” songstress are dating. Multiple sources tell Us that the duo have been seeing each other for months, noting that he was spotted at two of her recent concerts. One source added that their relationship is “new and casual.”

“They’re having fun together,” the source added.

Scroll through to see the best reaction to Tatum’s love life:

Just said the other day that Jenna Dewan looks like Jessie J. Channing has a type for sure. https://t.co/B52Qz6THWq — Tyler Davis (@TylerDavis93) October 11, 2018

Channing Tatum definitely has a type after hearing he’s dating Jessie J now. And! I’m still heartbroken about him and Jenna Dewan 😩💔 — 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 💛 (@moorroow) October 11, 2018

This was much more exciting when I thought it said that Jessie J and Jenna Dewan were dating https://t.co/OZ7F1xTrBi — Helena (@helenaoftroy) October 10, 2018

Channing dating Jessie J which looks like his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. pic.twitter.com/zDqBzTPZZd — 미미 (@maefrances10) October 11, 2018

It's 2018 and I just read the headline "Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J!" — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) October 10, 2018

