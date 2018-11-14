When British singer Jessie J was just 26, a doctor delivered heartbreaking news. “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children,” Jessie revealed in front of thousands of fans —including boyfriend Channing Tatum — in London on Monday, November 12.

Jessie, 30, opened up about her infertility before performing “Four Letter Word” from her 2018 album R.O.S.E. “I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard,” the London native explained. “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

Lyrics in the hit include “I pray I get the chance to bloom” and “Feels in my heart, we’ll meet one another / You’ll be my baby, I’ll be your mother.”

As Jessie J belted “Four Letter Word,” Tatum watched on from the audience. The Magic Mike XXL actor, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush about his girlfriend’s show.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” wrote the 21 Jump Street star. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Tatum can sing along to all of Jessie’s songs at this point. He has attended concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City. At her Houston, Texas, show, “Channing was backstage,” a source told Us. “He had a private room, but was walking around a little to watch her. Channing was very nice to everyone backstage.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in October that Tatum had moved on following his split from wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum and the fellow Step Up star announced in April that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. Dewan, 37, is now dating Broadway actor Steve Kazee.

