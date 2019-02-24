Jessie J Cries in Video as She Opens Up About Depression and Anxiety

Jessie J shared a video that showed her crying while she tried to sing on Sunday, February 24, and wrote about struggling with anxiety and depression.

In the clip posted on Instagram, the “Price Tag” singer, 30, is sitting at a piano as she starts to sing and then chokes up.

“I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this for anyone who needs to see it (I needed it),” she captioned the post. “This video is from yesterday I woke up. Feeling kinda off. I sat at the piano (which I’ve been avoiding) knowing it will bring some stuff up. I’m making it up and feeling my real feelings. I went live as I wanted to share with you guys the moment. I didn’t know I would cry. I was live for a minute or two before this moment. But it’s important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days. Yesterday was one of my weird emotional days.”

“In a time and a world (especially the social world) where sadly vulnerability is often seen as weakness where the younger generation are almost being taught to hide their real feelings behind a perfected edited image. Hence why anxiety and depression in kids is through the roof and only carries to their adult life if it doesn’t change. One of the biggest killers in men under 30 is suicide,” she continued. “We push our feelings to the bottom of our energy and hope it goes away. It won’t. Don’t define yourself on it. But stand with it, process it and learn from it. Find YOUR happiness. No one can make you happy but you. People can contribute. But ultimate happiness comes from within. It’s a personal journey.”

“I have said time and time again in recent years I don’t want to be a role model but I want to inspire. To anyone young or older. Let your sadness / pain / Greif [sic] out. In your OWN way,” she added. “Ever noticed so many people apologise as soon as they start to cry these days? Like it’s an inconvenience to FEEL. Draw. Sing. Paint. Walk. Write. Drive. Work out. Be still. Whatever it is that let’s you understand and process your real emotions do it.”

“Another thing… TALK to people you love when you are down,” she concluded. “Please do not suffer in silence. Life is way too short and ALWAYS GETS BETTER. I’m thinking of you and sending love to your heart.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the “Bang Bang” singer (real name Jessica Cornish) had been dating Channing Tatum for a couple of months. The pair were spotted slow-dancing together at a Magic Mike Live event in London in November.

Jessie suffered a devastating loss in December, when her longtime bodyguard died. The British star took to social media to say goodbye to the man named Dave. “We talked about our dreams. We talked about what our biggest fears were. You weren’t just my security, we ARE family. 4 years. Me and you,” she wrote on Instagram.

She told fans in January that she would be taking a break from social media due to “unexpected heavy personal stuff.”

Here is to a love filled 2019 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BCh2oebr2u — Jessie J (@JessieJ) January 3, 2019

“When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and its for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love,” she tweeted on January 3. “I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too.”

