Channing Tatum’s loss of a bet was a gift to social media on Wednesday, May 1! The Magic Mike star posed nude with nothing but his hands covering his manhood in a photo posted to his Instagram — with the pic credit going to his girlfriend Jessie J.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” the 21 Jump Street actor, 29, captioned the snap referring to the 31-year-old U.K. born singer’s real name, which showed him in the shower with water glistening all over his toned body. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.”

Jessie, meanwhile, took to the comments section of the post to share a flirty response to the nearly-naked pic. “Sharing is caring,” she wrote alongside the heart-eye and flame emojis.

“Hope they play Jenga more often, holy crap,” one follower quipped underneath the picture. Another added: “Pretty sure this is going to break the internet!”

Tatum and Jessie also got in on the fun, with the Step Up star posting an old picture to his Instagram Stories that showed the couple sitting on a stage looking at his phone. “Us watching the likes go up on my last post,” Tatum wrote alongside the pic.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Tatum and the “Bang Bang” songstress are dating. The two have since been spotted packing on the PDA, as well as flaunting their relationship on social media.

Last month, Jessie took to Instagram to share multiple posts in honor of her beau for his birthday. In March, Tatum did the same for her special day.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he captioned a photo of his lady at the time. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Prior to his relationship with Jessie, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan for nine years before calling it quits in April 2018. The former couple share 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

