Making his Instagram debut! Jenna Dewan’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee, finally appeared on her social media account for the first time after six months of dating — and it just so happened to coincide with her ex-husband’s birthday.

Dewan, 38, shared a black and white shot of the Broadway star, 43, sitting on a rocky beach on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 25 — one day before Channing Tatum turned 39.

She captioned it with three fire emojis.

Kazee has commented on her page before: Back in December, he left a flirty message for his love after she shared a photo from her Danskin activewear. She captioned the pic, “Have you found your favorite yet?”

“Yes. I have,” he responded.

The musician has also showed off the Witches of East End alum on his own Instagram page, sharing a selfie with the actress after her beloved dog, Lulu, died.

“The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is,” Kazee wrote at the time. “There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though … today was a good day.”

The Resident star and the Tony winner have been dating since October, Us confirmed. “I am very happy,” the World of Dance alum told Us of her relationship the following month.

Dewan and Tatum, who share daughter Everly, 5, announced their split in April 2018 after nine years of marriage, with a joint statement on Instagram.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Us exclusively revealed that Tatum had moved on with singer Jessie J in October.

The “Bang Bang” songstress, 31, wished her man a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday, posting a video of zoomed-in comic book wrapping paper that features women with talk bubbles reading, “I want you,” “I love you” and “I miss you.”

“It’s your birthdayyyyy,” she sang to the camera. “Do, do what you want.” A male voice — presumably Tatum’s — chuckled in the background.

