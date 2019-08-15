



The couple that rides public transportation together stays together! Jenna Dewan’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee, recently encouraged her to do something she’s never before — ride the New York City subway.

“My mom called me and was like, ‘Jenna, you’ve really never rode the subway?’ And I was, like, ‘No!’ I was convinced that if I was by myself riding the subway that I was going to go the wrong way or get lost,” the Witches of East End alum, 38, explained during an interview with Access Hollywood on Wednesday, August 13.

“I just, like, wasn’t super comfortable,” she continued. “But Steve was like, ‘No, we’re ending that on this trip. You’re riding the subway.’ Now I have the whole thing down, I know how to get the card and everything!”

The train ride isn’t the first thing Kazee, 43, has introduced Dewan to since they began dating in October 2018. Earlier this year, the Step Up actress admitted that the Broadway star got her hooked on watching the WWE.

“Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan. And he got me so into it!” the former World of Dance host told John Cena during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show in April. “I watched WrestleMania by myself, like, he wasn’t even in town and I watched WrestleMania. Because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey!”

She added: “I was by myself, I ordered it … and I was sitting there texting [Steve] like, ‘Do you know what’s happening?’ I was hooked!”

Prior to her relationship with Kazee, Dewan was married to her Step Up costar Channing Tatum — with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Everly — for eight years before the former couple split in April 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the duo shared in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The Magic Mike star, 39, meanwhile, has since moved on with singer Jessie J.

