A welcome distraction! Jenna Dewan revealed that her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, got her into watching wrestling after they started dating during her “very intense” year.

“Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan. And he got me so into it!” the former World of Dance host, 38, told guest host John Cena on the Friday, April 19, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I watched WrestleMania by myself, like, he wasn’t even in town and I watched WrestleMania. Because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey!”

“I was by myself, I ordered it … and I was sitting there texting [Steve] like, ‘Do you know what’s happening?’” she continued. “I was hooked!”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Step Up actress was seeing Kazee, 43, following her split from estranged husband Channing Tatum. Dewan and the Magic Mike star, who called it quits in April 2018 after eight years of marriage, share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Dewan, who referred to herself as a ”hippie at heart,” told Cena that she wrote about different practices and rituals that help her cope in her upcoming memoir, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.

“It’s no secret I had a very intense year and a lot of change,” the dancer said on Friday. “I like to do practices and rituals and things that are connected to things bigger than myself. And so through that, I used a lot of these sort of techniques and things like that to help me through change.”

She added that there are “a lot of personal stories” in the book, which will be released in October 2019.

“It’s a lot that I go into. And then there’s also rituals and my hippie side that I put in there,” Dewan explained. “I’ve just always been that kind of person, so I put it all together in this book. And there’s poetry, there’s funny stories, there’s a lot about dance. It was really cathartic and fun to write this.”

Tatum, for his part, is dating singer Jessie J. Us broke the news of their relationship in October 2018.

