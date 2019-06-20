Alone together. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick traveled to Costa Rica, while his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was nowhere in sight.

The pair were spotted hitting the beach on Wednesday, June 19. Disick, 36, and Kardashian, 40, took in the sun and sand with her sister Kim Kardashian the following day. The trio, who were accompanied by the KKW Beauty founder’s 6-year-old daughter North and the exes’ 9-year-old son Mason, paddle-boarded, jetted around on a boat and lounged in chairs.

Richie, meanwhile, attended events in New York and Los Angeles, including a gathering for Miranda Kerr‘s Kora Organics, while her boyfriend relaxed with his family. Kourtney and Disick also share daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4.

The model, 20, the Poosh founder and the Flip It Like Disick star frequently take trips together. The group traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December 2018 with the kids in tow.

Kourtney previously banned Disick from family trips after he secretly snuck a woman into his hotel room during a Costa Rica getaway in 2017. “After the last family trip he was on, you know, he flew out a girl on the trip, and I’m just not looking to have that again,” she admitted during an April episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, the reality star told Paper magazine the following month that her friendship with the duo is “probably the thing I’m most proud of.” She added: “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

Kourtney noted in an April YouTube video that dating other people made coparenting more difficult at first. “The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” she said. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

A source reassured Us Weekly in March that the TV personality is “in a good place” with Disick and Richie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!