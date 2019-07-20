Mother-daughter bonding! Audrina Patridge spent quality time with her 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, after reportedly being granted a restraining order against ex-husband Corey Bohan.

“A little staycation getaway is always a nice reset,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, captioned a series of vacation photos via Instagram on Saturday, July 20. “Thank you @theholidaysca we had the best time!”

In the pics, Kirra played on the beach, danced around in her swimsuit and hung out in what appeared to be a trailer. Patridge, who sported a yellow bikini, straw hat and sunglasses, tagged the location as San Clemente, California.

The trip comes amid turbulent conditions in the reality star’s coparenting relationship with Bohan, 37. Earlier this week, Patridge reportedly received a temporary restraining order against him after filing an emergency motion. According to The Blast, the BMX rider’s visitation rights were revoked and he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the TV personality, their daughter, the pair’s home and Kirra’s school.

The court documents reportedly included allegations of abuse on Bohan’s part and outlined Patridge’s intentions to seek full custody.

The Prey x Swim founder filed for divorce in September 2017, 10 months after the duo tied the knot. Us Weekly obtained court documents at the time that alleged Bohan became violent with Patridge multiple times, leading to a temporary restraining order. They finalized the divorce in December 2018.

Police reportedly responded to Bohan’s home on the 4th of July after the athlete failed to return Kirra to the MTV star as expected. The child was found at his residence, as the Australia native allegedly believed it was his day to have her.

Patridge broke down about the situation in a clip from The Hills: New Beginnings earlier this month. “I’ve been going through a lot on the personal side of things with court and custody, just everything at once,” she said. “It’s been so hard lately. You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it’s getting used to being there on your own and being a single mom. It really hit me today.”

Scroll to see photos from Patridge’s vacation with Kirra.