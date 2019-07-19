Audrina Patridge’s rocky relationship with ex-husband Corey Bohan appears to have taken a turn for the worse.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against the BMX rider, 37, after filing an emergency motion earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The documents order Bohan to stay 100 yards away from both the Prey x Swim founder and their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, as well as their residence, and Kirra’s school. The order will remain in place until a hearing scheduled for later this month.

Bohan has also reportedly been denied visitation rights.

The Blast reports that though much of the emergency motion had been sealed by the court, it contained allegations of abuse against Bohan from May 2019 to present.

Patridge is also requesting to change the former couple’s parenting arrangement and is seeking full custody of their little girl.

Bohan’s law firm, Burch, Coulston & Shepard, LLP, had no comment.

The exes were embroiled in drama earlier this month after Bohan allegedly missed a designated hand-off for their daughter on July 4.

TMZ reported that police conducted a well-being check on the Australia native, who said he didn’t realize that Patridge was meant to have Kirra for the holiday on odd years and thought it was his day to celebrate with her.

The TV personality filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage.

Ahead of filing, the Audrina alum was granted a temporary restraining order after claiming Bohan became violent with her on several occasions and threatened to commit suicide, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“[Bohan] has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous of my work and travel schedule,” the former 1st Look host alleged in the documents.

In an August 16 incident, Patridge claimed Bohan “locked the door and pushed me back with [Kirra] in my arms. … He started punching and hitting himself on the head. Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door,” she alleged. “I was very frightened and started screaming and covered Kirra’s eyes and ears, but she started crying and screaming.”

More recently, Patridge got emotional about her struggle as a single mom to her costars in a promotional clip for the Hills that aired on July 12. “I’ve been going through a lot on the personal side of things with court and custody, just everything at once,” she said in the video. “It’s been so hard lately. You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it’s getting used to being there on your own and being a single mom. It really hit me today.”

