The 4th of July got off to a dramatic start for Audrina Patridge: The reality star’s ex-husband, Corey Bohan, was reportedly a no-show when he should have been dropping off their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, and the cops had to get involved, according to TMZ.

The former couple’s custody arrangement dictates that the BMX rider return Kirra to the Hills: New Beginnings star every Thursday at 10 a.m. at California’s Costa Mesa Police Department and that they alternate Independence Days, the site reports.

But on Thursday, July 4, Bohan, 37, apparently didn’t show up at the designated time, and Patridge, 34, couldn’t reach him by phone or by text. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant was said to be especially worried because an earthquake had hit Southern California that same day.

Police conducted a welfare check at Bohan’s house at 10:45 a.m. and found Kirra with him, according to TMZ. Bohan thought it was his day to have the 3-year-old, but Patridge gets her for the 4th of July on odd years, the site reports. The Australian athlete had even posted a smiling photo of his daughter on Instagram that day, captioning it, “Fun in the Sun for the 4th of July.”

Now, Patridge reportedly wants to file a contempt of court order against her ex, to whom she was married from 2016 to 2018.

This isn’t their first post-split conflict: Patridge was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan following their split, and in March 2018, she claimed that he threatened her outside California’s Irvine Police Department. “Corey threatened me directly, saying, ‘You better start f–king playing nice. I’m f–king warning you,’ pointing at me while he spoke,” she wrote in the court filing. “I am frightened by Corey’s escalation of his anger and threats.”

A week later, she opened up to Us Weekly about the confrontation. “My main focus is raising and protecting my daughter,” she said at the time. “I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

Patridge was awarded primary custody in November 2018, with Bohan receiving visitation rights.

Us Weekly has reached out to lawyers for Patridge and Bohan for comment.

