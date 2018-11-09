Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have agreed on a divorce settlement more than a year after the Hills star filed to end the marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair filed papers on October 2 to state they had a written agreement that would soon be submitted to the court. While specifics of their settlement are unknown, the MTV personality sought joint custody, a change from the couple’s former order.

Patridge, 33, and Bohan, 36, who share 2-year-old daughter Kirra, have been locked in a contentious battle ever since the bathing suit designer filed for divorce in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage.

The reality star was granted a temporary restraining order from her ex that same month when she alleged he was violent toward her.

“[He] locked the door and pushed me back with [Kirra] in my arms. … He started punching and hitting himself on the head. Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door,” the Hills: New Beginnings star claimed in court documents at the time. “I was very frightened and started screaming and covered Kirra’s eyes and ears, but she started crying and screaming.”

Patridge filed for another domestic violence restraining order in March and asked that visitation be revoked from Bohan. “I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care,” she alleged in court documents. “I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

The Blast reported in October that the BMX pro filed court documents to restrain “either party from allowing the minor child to be [filmed] or to appear on any reality television production without the express written consent of the other parent.” Patridge is currently filming the Hills reboot, which is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.

