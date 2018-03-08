Audrina Patridge Wants Custody Stripped From Ex Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge has filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order and is asking for all rights and visitation of her 1-year-old daughter Kirra be taken from her ex, Corey Bohan.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, The Hills alum fears for the safety of Kirra when she is with Bohan.

“I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care,” Patridge says in the docs. “I do not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.

Patridge also detailed Bohan’s alleged “angry, rude and emotionally abusive comments,” including telling their daughter, “Mommy doesn’t pick you up any more because she’s an L.A. party girl.”

“Corey’s comment about me being an ‘L.A. Party girl’ was one of the many times since I obtained the restraining order that I have learned Corey is stalking me on social media, even though I have blocked him from directly viewing my accounts,” the docs read. “I have 1.6 million followers on Instagram, largely a result of my career as a television-personality.”

The reality TV star further alleged that the BMX dirt bike rider has been “stalking” her on social media.

“It appears Corey again was monitoring my social media post that morning, and that he was commenting on my post, calling me ‘pure evil’ and basically calling me a terrible person, a hypocrite. His anger and hostility make me more fearful than ever,” the docs read.

“At the Irvine Police Department, Corey threatened me directly, saying, ‘You better start f—king playing nice, I’m f—king warning you,’ pointing at me while he spoke, in front of Kirra,” the docs claim. “I secretly made a video/audio recording of this incident. I am frightened by Corey’s escalation of his anger and threats.”

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan after 10 months of marriage in September 2017. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him at the time.

