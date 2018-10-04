Audrina Patridge’s daughter, Kirra, may not make her TV debut just yet. The Hills star’s estranged husband, Corey Bohan, wants to prevent their 2-year-old from appearing on the upcoming revival, The Blast reports.

The website obtained court documents filed by the BMX pro, 36, that state he has requested an order “restraining either party from allowing the minor child to be [filmed] or to appear on any reality television production without the express written consent of the other parent.”

The documents obtained by The Blast also request that Patridge, 33, “revoke any prior consent she may have provided for the minor child to appear on The Hills reboot,” which is expected to premiere on MTV in 2019.

According to the site, Bohan says in the documents, “I do not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi. I believe that any consent that Audrina has given to allow Kirra to appear on The Hills reflects poor judgment.”

The athlete previously shared a similar sentiment on Instagram. “I refused to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV,” he wrote in August.

A source tells Us Weekly, “Kirra has not filmed and there are no current plans to have her film. However, Audrina currently has legal custody of Kirra, so any decision she has made or makes right now is legal. Audrina is hoping to resolve this without them having to go to trial.”

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. They reached an agreement the following month that she would get full legal and physical custody of Kirra, while he was granted visitation rights.

After filing for divorce, the reality star rekindled her relationship with Ryan Cabrera, whom she previously dated in early 2010. They called it quits for the second time in September.

Patridge and Bohan are scheduled to appear in court on November 15.

