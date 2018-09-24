Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Split Again

It’s over — again. Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera have called it quits after five months together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Hills star, 33, and the “On the Way Down” singer, 36, previously dated from January to May 2010. Us exclusively revealed this May that the pair were giving their relationship another chance amid her divorce from Corey Bohan.

“Audrina said she and Ryan are getting more serious and her friends think he’s ‘great.’ Her friends and family … all love him and support them,” a source told Us in July. “They are still taking it slow. She can’t do anything too serious until she’s divorced, which is taking longer than she wishes.”

Patridge filed for divorce from the BMX pro, 36, in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. Two days earlier, she obtained a temporary restraining order against him after claiming he was violent. The Orange County District Attorney’s office later confirmed to Us that Bohan would not be charged with domestic violence due to a lack of evidence.

The MTV personality and Bohan reached an agreement in October 2017 that she would get full legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kirra, while he was granted visitation rights.

“My main focus is raising and protecting my daughter,” she told Us exclusively in March. “I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

Patridge will reunite with her former costars on a reboot titled The Hills: New Beginnings, which is expected to premiere on MTV in 2019.

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast “On The List” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!