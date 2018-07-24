More than just a rebound. The recently rekindled relationship between Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera is heating up — and nobody is happier for the former reality star than those closest to her.

“Audrina said she and Ryan are getting more serious and her friends think he’s ‘great,’” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. ” Her friends and family … they all love him and support them.”

“[Her friends and family] have known him for years, as they dated before. They are still taking it slow,” a second source added. “She can’t do anything too serious until she’s divorced, which is taking longer than she wishes.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that the former flames — who previously dated in 2010 during which their relationship was briefly featured on The Hills — had gotten back together. The reunion followed the former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 33, splitting from her BMX rider husband, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kirra, in September. Patridge was later granted a restraining order against Bohan after she accused him of domestic violence in March 2018, and they are currently battling over custody of their child.

Since getting back together, Cabrera and Patridge have not been shy about making their romance public. They attended Stagecoach in April and later jetted off to Mexico to celebrate the former MTV personality’s 33rd birthday in May.

Patridge touched on her newfound happiness while speaking with Us at The Shiseido Malibu Beach House Brunch in June: “I’m doing great. I’m the happiest I’ve been in so long. It’s, you know, it took me six [to] nine months to get out of my rut and to heal, I’m still healing, but it’s good.”

The Into the Blue actress also shared a glimpse into her new-and-improved relationship with Cabrera, telling Us, “When we’re together, we get with all our friends and we just have fun. We’re just keeping it light and enjoying each other’s company … He’s the most genuine, nicest person. He’s so fun, he’s just the best person I know.”

