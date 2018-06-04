As the wise Justin Bobby once said? Audrina Patridge may have her ex-boyfriend and former Hills costar Justin Bobby Bresica to thank for her rekindled romance with Ryan Cabrera.

“I’m doing great. I’m the happiest I’ve been in so long. It’s, you know, it took me six [to] nine months to get out of my rut and to heal, I’m still healing, but it’s good,” Patridge, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Shiseido Malibu Beach House Brunch on Sunday, June 3. (Patridge split from estranged husband Corey Bohan, with whom she shares 23-month-old daughter Kirra, in September. She accused her ex of domestic violence in their divorce documents, and the former couple are currently fighting for custody of their toddler in court.)

“Just one thing at a time,” Patridge continued. “As Justin says, ‘Time heals all.’ Whatever he says, God.” (Patridge is seemingly referring to Justin’s season 3 quote, “Truth and time tells all,” which aired in 2007.)

A source confirmed to Us in May that the reality TV personality and the “On the Way Down” singer, 35, who originally dated in 2010, are back together.

“We love music! I’ve always loved music, Ryan does, he’s on tour right now, so when we’re together, we get with all our friends and we just have fun,” Patridge gushed to Us. “We’re just keeping it light and enjoying each other’s company … He’s the most genuine, nicest person. He’s so fun, he’s just the best person I know.”

Getting back together with Cabrera may not be the only reunion in Patridge’s future. The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us that she is “not opposed” to a revival of The Hills, which originally ran on MTV from 2006 to 2010.

“It would just really depend on what it was going to be and whether or not I’d want my daughter to be involved, most likely I wouldn’t have her on it, so we’ll see,” Patridge explained. “I don’t know, if they want a storyline or if they want what’s real, if they’re gonna stick to the real storyline, otherwise it affects your personal life.”

She added: “I talk to Heidi [Montag], I talk to Justin, I talk to Brody [Jenner] and [his wife] Kaitlynn sometimes and Kristin [Cavallari].”

