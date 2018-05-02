Rewinding back time. Eight years after calling it quits on MTV’s The Hills, Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are giving it another go. “They are definitely back together,” a source confirms in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The pair — who hung out at the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 28 — “were low-key” at first, the insider adds, but as the party went on, they “gradually started to get more coupley.” Cabrera, 35, and The Hills alum, 32, who were linked in 2010, decided to end their then four-month romance because things between them “weren’t going smoothly.”

And just two days before, the duo were documented, sitting together on her stylist, Joey Tierney’s Instagram Story, getting IV drips in their arms. “Hydrating, no big deal, on the couch,” Cabrera is heard saying in the footage.

The news comes months after her ugly split from estranged husband Corey Bohan, 35, whom she was married to for 10 months. (They share daughter Kirra, 22 months.)

“[She’s] doing OK and working on getting back to her normal life,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2017 after she filed for divorce. “[She’s] starting to do things again with her friends, which has been good for her.”

But for now, Patridge seems happy in her rekindled romance. Says the onlooker at the music festival, “They were supercute together.”

