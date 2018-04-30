Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera may be an item again — eight years after their initially dated. The pair hung out with friends at the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival over the weekend amid rumors that they have rekindled their romance.

Patridge, 32, and Cabrera, 35, posed together for photos as they hit up the 100 Years of Chevy Trucks at the Boots On Stage 3rd Annual Shindig, In The Desert event in Indio, California. They previously were linked in 2010 and their months-long relationship was documented on MTV’s The Hills at the time.

The news comes months after Patridge and her estranged husband, Corey Bohan, split. (They began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in November 2016.) Patridge filed to end their 10-month marriage in September 2017 and requested a temporary restraining order.

The reality star continues to battle the Aussie BMX pro, 35, for custody of their 21-month-old daughter, Kirra, amid the bitter divorce.

“[She’s] doing OK and working on getting back to her normal life,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2017. “[She’s] starting to do things again with her friends, which has been good for her.”

Cabrera, meanwhile, previously dated Ashlee Simpson.

