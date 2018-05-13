Rekindling the flame. Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera enjoyed a getaway in Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

The pair headed to Los Cabos’ Ultimate Entertainment District for some fun together and were spotted at Vidanta Los Cabos. The Hills alum, who turned 33 on May 9, and the singer are back together after calling it quits eight years ago and following Patridge’s split from husband Corey Bohan in September 2017.

“They are definitely back together,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month.

The couple first sparked rumors that they had reunited after attending the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival together in April. Scroll down to see more photos of the adorable couple from their Mexican vacation.