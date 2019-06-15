The Hills star Justin Bobby Brescia was a pillar of support for Audrina Patridge during her divorce from Corey Bohan — and Brescia’s help came in the form of flirting.

“Having Justin, or even just that kind of attention is always nice,” Patridge, 34, told Us Weekly of her former fling’s actions ahead of the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings. “It takes your mind off what you’re going through and kind of lightens the mood up because, even people going through breakups, sometimes it gets too heavy and dramatic and serious, so it’s nice to have someone to lighten up the mood and be flirty with sometimes.”

Patridge also opened up to Us about how things between her and Brescia, 37, will play out on the revival of the hit MTV show.

“You know, Justin and I, you never know what you’re going to get with us,” she dished. “I don’t even think we know what we’re getting with each other. There’s always going to be something with us, and on the show, you guys will be on the ride with us, I’ll say that. And who knows? We’re still filming, so anything can happen. I really don’t know.”

Patridge added: “I mean, Justin and I are still hot and cold, so we have our moments. But I think we’ll always care about each other and be in each other’s lives somehow.”

Brescia and Patridge were linked during the first run of the reality TV series, which saw them date on and off for years. Patridge later had a high-profile relationship with singer Ryan Cabrera and went on to wed ex-husband Corey Bohan, from whom she split in the fall of 2017. The former spouses share 2-year-old daughter Kirra.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

