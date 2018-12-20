Audrina Patridge Finalizes Divorce From Corey Bohan

Audrina Patridge is officially single. The Hills star has finalized her divorce from Corey Bohan, a source confirms to Us Weekly. A judgment of dissolution was granted and entered on Wednesday, December 19.

Patridge, 33, and the BMX pro, 36, called it quits in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. Two days before filing for divorce, the MTV personality obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan and accused him of being “increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous” in court documents obtained by Us. The Orange County District Attorney’s office later confirmed that the athlete would not be charged with domestic violence.

Throughout their divorce case, the former couple battled for custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kirra. Patridge was awarded primary custody in November after reaching a temporary deal, while Bohan was granted visitation rights on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

“Audrina is very happy with the judge’s decision to grant her primary custody,” a source told Us after November’s temporary ruling. “[Audrina] is feeling even better than before and like she can move on from this whole nightmare. She just wants to spend as much time with Kirra as possible.”

The reality star told Us exclusively earlier this month that she and her now-ex-husband are scheduled to “go to mediation in January” so that they can “cordially” work out a coparenting plan.

Patridge and her ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera briefly rekindled their romance in May, but they split again five months later. She recently told Us, “I still talk to him every day. … There’s no label on it.”

