



Cameron Diaz hasn’t been seen on screen since 2014’s Annie , and in a new interview about her life and happiness now, the retired actress said her time out of the spotlight is entirely intentional.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” Diaz, who turns 47 this month, told InStyle in a profile published online on Tuesday, August 6. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

The four-time Golden Globe nominee said she has “some things brewing,” but she’s not ready to offer specifics. “It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to,” she observed. “Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

In the magazine, Diaz also reflected on her relationship to Benji Madden, her husband of four years. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said. “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. … I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullshit. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

Last month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Charlie’s Angels star is “very happy being away from acting” and not interested in returning to the screen for the moment.

“She’s a homemaker and is very fulfilled in her life with Benji,” the source added. “She is content just being at home and cooking. She loves cooking for Benji and for friends. That’s her passion, and she is super into it. She’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her.”

The source went on: “Looking back, she feels she spent so many years working a grueling schedule, and she just wants to have a slow pace of life now and a normal routine. She’s loving this time in her life with Benji and being able to do what she wants on her own time.”

Prior to retiring in 2018, the actress starred in hit films including There’s Something About Mary and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

