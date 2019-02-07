Forever and ever! The cast of My Best Friend’s Wedding, including Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett, reunited for a glam and super romantic photo shoot that perfectly encapsulated the 1997 film’s lasting love story.

Entertainment Weekly brought the group together for its romantic comedy issue. The cover story and the dreamy accompanying photo spread were released on Thursday, February 7.

The foursome were all smiles on the cover, with Roberts, 51, and Diaz, 46, leaning on Mulroney, 55, as Everett, 59, stood by with a glass of champagne. The actors were dressed in their wedding best too.

The Pretty Woman actress starred as Julianne Potter in the ‘90s flick. Julianne discovered her feelings for her best friend Michael O’Neal, played by Mulroney, only after he announced his engagement to Diaz’s character, well-to-do Kimmy Wallace. Everett’s George Downes supported Julianne — in song and friendship — while she tried to share her true feelings with Michael and break up his wedding.

“People come up to me and just say, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding!’ and I’m like, ‘Aww,’” the Charlie’s Angels star told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s just this joyous feeling that you get off of them. I appreciate that so much.”

Mulroney, who counts Roberts as his real-life bestie, added: “I think about these guys every day. Because people come up to me and they bring up this movie every day for the last 22 years.”

Diaz, now retired from acting, noted that one of her family members is still a superfan of the film nearly 22 years after its release. “My sister-in-law [Nicole Richie] is obsessed with this movie,” she admitted. “We went to Chicago, like, a year and a half ago, and she took me to every single [location]. She’s like, ‘Remember when you were walking down the street right here and then …’ It was so much fun. I was like, ‘Yes, I think I do.’ She’s like, ‘I do, and it really means a lot to me, so I would like for you to pretend like you do.’” The Holiday actress and the Great News alum, 37, are married to brothers Benji and Joel Madden, respectively.

As for where their characters would be today, Mulroney believes Kimmy and Michael got their happily ever after. “It supports the whole theory that it’s the right girl for him, right guy for her, you know?” he said.

Everett thinks Julianne and George are in a Will and Grace situation. “We’re not living together,” Roberts clarified. “But I live across the street.”

