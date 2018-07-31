Reunited and it feels so good! Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney enjoy working together as much as fans love watching them — and luckily for Us, they’ve reunited for a new series.

The beloved costars spoke about their special friendship at the Television Critics Association Amazon Prime Sessions, where they were promoting their new show, Homecoming.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding was super fun. That’s really when we became best pals,” the Pretty Woman star, 50, told reporters on Saturday, July 28. “That has a place in my heart for sure.”

Besides the famous 1997 chick flick — where Roberts played Julianne Potter, the besotted best friend of Mulroney’s Michael O’Neal — the two also starred together in August: Osage County as near in-laws. During the panel, the Notting Hill actress joked that it “only took 30 years” for Mulroney to actually play her boyfriend in the Amazon series about a caseworker at a government facility.

“It seems like such a good idea,” Mulroney said of the pairing, while Sam Esmail — executive producer of Homecoming — proudly boasted, “I got you both together, finally.”

“Yes, Sam takes all the credit. He was like, ‘Oh, I have a good idea about a pair,'” Roberts quipped. “How about Julia and Dermot? I bet that would be a good match.”

Mulroney, 54, took the opportunity to gush about the Oscar winner during the panel. “It’s always been such a privilege to work with Julia. When I was first cast with her, I was just thinking these three jobs — even in this where I have a more modest-sized role in the narrative — I’ve had incredible scenes with this incredible actor. She happens to be my best friend and all of that’s been pretty well-chronicled I think,” he told the audience. “This would be a privilege for any actor to work with her in material like this … I’m so grateful to be here at all.”

“Did you get all that? About how grateful I am to have a buddy like Jules and to get these great scenes?” The Wedding Date star continued, before concluding, “Incredible experiences I’ve had with her.”

Homecoming will debut Friday, November 2, on Amazon Prime Video.

