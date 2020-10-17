Get out the vote! Celebrities are using every tool in their arsenals to encourage people to vote, including posting photos of themselves exercising their civic duty.

Lucy Hale, Joey King and Ashlee Simpson are among the stars who have cast their ballots and provided evidence for fans in 2020 — whether they returned their votes by mail or participated in early voting. In fact, many got a head start since Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and several high-profile Instagram feeds began filling up with shots of voters in early October.

“Couples who vote together, stay together. We’re voting by mail and voting early!” Lily Collins captioned a photo of herself and fiancé Charlie McDowell showing off their ballot envelopes on October 9. “If you’re voting by mail in California, make sure your ballot is postmarked before Election Day and sign up to track your ballot (link in my bio!). … #vote2020.”

D’Arcy Carden shared a similar pic with her husband, producer Jason Carden, on October 14. “FELT REAL GREAT! #vote,” the Good Place alum wrote.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, meanwhile, broke from royal protocol to advocate for voter turnout after stepping down from their senior roles within the family earlier this year. “Every four years we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” the former actress said during a September 22 ABC special for Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2020. “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

The Suits alum also did her part by reaching out, as Gloria Steinem revealed on September 20 that Meghan “cold-called voters” after moving back to the U.S. “She has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is ‘princess.’ The whole idea of ‘princess’ is a problem,” the journalist told Access Hollywood. “Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote.”

Scroll down to see photos of stars voting in the 2020 election!