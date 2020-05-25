Slow and steady. Grammy-winning producer Finneas O’Connell doesn’t think now is the right time to take the next big step with his girlfriend of two years, Claudia Sulewski.

“Nope,” the 22-year-old musician laughed after being asked whether or not he’s ready to propose while speaking to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 19. “Not yet.”

O’Connell began dating the 24-year-old YouTube personality in 2018 and the duo have been going strong ever since. Earlier this year, Sulewski accompanied her boyfriend to the 2020 Grammy Awards and cheered him on as he accepted four awards with superstar sister Billie Eilish. While their bond keeps getting stronger, the couple is taking steps toward a future together little by little — and not rushing into any big decisions.

“I think moving together was such a fun and great step, and adopting a dog,” Sulewski explained to Us. “We’re so happy to be doing those things. I think right now we’re so grateful to be able to spend this time together, you know, in this period of unknown and uncertainty.”

While living together in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have been trying their hand at Sudoku, recording their “We Bought a House with Claudia Sulewski and Finneas” podcast each week and other doing other “little activities” to keep themselves busy at home.

“Just setting aside [time for] little activities has been kind of fun for us because those are the sorts of things that you never really make time for before all of this,” Sulewski said.

Along with brain games, the couple has spent time hiking at a safe distance from others and by supporting different causes that are close to their hearts during this difficult time.

“We’re on like the luckiest side of every person having to go through this same cultural experience right now,” the producer said. “I think our focus during it has been like, in what ways can we help support organizations that are doing great things for people in need right now. That’s been like probably 50 percent of our attention, then the other 50 percent has just been kind of mental health.”

O’Connell admitted that having “uninterrupted” time with his girlfriend has been a “really good avenue” for them to build upon their relationship. Though they might not be ready to take things to the next level right now, the musician revealed that his love for Sulewski is one of his biggest creative inspirations.

“Claudia has been a huge influence on my music in terms of just like how important she is to my life,” he said. “I think I’ve always tended to write about my true real life experiences and she’s definitely at the core of all of that. So there’s a lot of songs about Claudia.”

New episodes of the “We Bought a House with Claudia Sulewski and Finneas” podcast are available every Monday.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe