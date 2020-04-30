Growing family! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are expecting their second child together.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” Simpson, 35, captioned her Thursday, April 30, Instagram photo of herself and Ross, 31, holding a positive pregnancy test. “Baby No. 3.”

The couple are already parents of 4-year-old daughter Jagger. The “Pieces of Me” crooner also shares son Bronx, 11, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

The couple told Us Weekly exclusively on October 13 that they “definitely” want another child.

“We’ll figure out when it’s the right time. … It might just happen,” Ross quipped to Us at the time. “It could just happen.”

The “I Do” crooners also revealed that they are planning their tour around their kids’ schedules.

The 7th Heaven alum told Us that “everything will work around their schedules,” while Ross revealed the “majority of the time we’ll have [the kids] with us.”

The Hunger Games actor added: “Obviously there’s school and stuff to figure out, but majority of time they’ll be with us.”

A month earlier, Simpson told Us that she and Ross “lucked out” when it comes to coparenting with Wentz, 40.

“They’re wonderful,” she noted about the Fallout Boy bassist and his model girlfriend, Meagan Camper. Wentz and Camper, who stated dating in 2011, share son, Saint, 5, and 23-month-old daughter Marvel.

“It could go all different ways,” Ross added. “I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”