Florence Pugh is at it again! The actress has a fun habit of sharing her trials and tribulations in the kitchen with her Instagram followers and on Sunday, February 23, she brought her fans along as she whipped up some homemade marmalade for the first time.

“I’ve had my oranges on the simmer for an hour and I’m now supposedly meant to take them out, but some of them have completely [changed their shape] which is fun,” the 24-year-old Little Women star said as she carefully removed several citrus fruits from a large pot using a pair of tongs. “After this I chop them in half, apparently take the pith out and then I suppose I chop it up into lots of pieces.”

Using the hashtag “#Pughmakesmarmalade,” the Oscar nominee continued with the cooking process.

“I lied!” she declared with a smile as she pivoted her phone towards the pot, which had some orange liquid in it. “I’m supposed to halve some of that goodness, because I don’t need that much liquid, and then I put the oranges back in there, and then put the sugar in and then it gets all marmalade-y.”

After removing some of the liquid from the pot, which she dubbed “orange dirt,” Pugh made her first attempt at cutting the oranges and separating them from their peels. “They’re ever so slightly too hot right now and my fingers are slightly burning,” she explained as she tried to cut the first orange. Since it was too hot, Pugh paused that task and made herself a muslin bag out of a tea towel while the oranges cooled.

As the Midsommar star — who is currently dating Scrubs alum Zach Braff — was in the midst of crafting her DIY creation, she explained the next steps. “I’ve scooped the inside [of the oranges] out and then it goes straight into the muslin bag, and then you put the muslin back back into the pan with all the sugar and the oranges. I presume that’s to keep all the flavor going so that it stays nice and juicy.”

Once all of the oranges were peeled and separated, Pugh put the pulp in her makeshift muslin bag (which went into the pot) and got to work finely slicing the orange peels. “I’ve never done this before, but I have eaten a lot of marmalade,” she quipped as she cut her first slice. “My gran makes the best marmalade in the world so I’m hoping that I’ll do her proud.”

With the orange slices now also in the pot, the U.K.-born star tossed in more than six cups of sugar and brought the mixture a rolling boil. “I think I did everything right,” she said as she watched the pot. “I just tasted it and it tasted pretty good.”

While the marmalade continued to cook on the stove, Pugh gathered several small glass jars. Once it was finished, she spooned the marmalade into the jars and showed off the final product. “I made marmalade! she gushed while holding a full jar. “It’s hot, but I still made it.”

The Malevolent star showed off her cooking abilities last month when she threw together some homemade ice cream. She also proved she has some serious bartending skills when she made her “fave” libation — a martini — in January on her Instagram Stories hours after she found out she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Little Women. “Cheers!” she proudly declared at the time.