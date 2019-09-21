Celebs order the weirdest things!

Stars such as Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen are big fans of Postmates, and in recent months the delivery app has shared (with permission) the order histories of several famous faces via its blog, The Receipt. Translation: We’re now privy to a series of strange (albeit relatable) celebrity requests.

Take Jenner, for example. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is one of Postmates’ most active users, having placed 186 orders over the course of one year. That amounts to, on average, placing an order every other day. Among the Kylie Skin founder’s purchases was a cream cheese bagel, which she requested on her birthday, and an Oreo McFlurry, chicken nuggets and french fries from McDonald’s, which was her last order prior to welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

While those items are fairly standard, especially for a billionaire, Jenner’s purchase of a single carrot (yes, just one) in 2018 had Us scratching our heads.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Teigen has be known to over-order items, resulting in some pretty funny mishaps. In September 2017, while using her husband John Legend’s Postmates account, the Cravings author purchased 25 bottles of A-1 Steak Sauce. While the condiment is a Legend family favorite, that specific request was actually a mistake on Teigen’s part.

“Chrissy insists on having A1 for her steak no matter how blasphemous that is to any steak people,” the “All of You” singer told The Receipt at the time, noting his wife meant to order five bottles of A-1 but purchased five times that amount instead.

Scroll down for more curious celebrity Postmates purchases!