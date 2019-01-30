An inside look into the life of Kylie! Postmates’ celebrity spotlight series, The Receipt, highlighted Kylie Jenner on Wednesday, January 30.

Postmates, a goods delivery service, revealed that the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator used the app 186 times in the last 365 days and spent five figures on goods. While that may sound like a hefty amount, it’s safe to say Jenner, who is set to be “youngest-ever self-made billionaire,” according to Forbes, can afford it.

The Postmates report also gave fans an look inside Jenner’s life. While the reality TV star stayed mum on her 2018 pregnancy until she gave birth to daughter Stormi on February 1, fans now know that she Postmated McDonald’s multiple times before she went into labor.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Jenner’s pregnancy was the “one aspect of her life” she wanted to keep private.

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that.” the source said at the time. “She’s word hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Back in October, Postmates also featured Post Malone on their website and revealed the rapper spent $40,000 via the delivery app in 400 days.

Scroll through for everything we learned about the makeup mogul from her Postmates account: