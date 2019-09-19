Kendall Jenner sure does love Postmates! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has used the popular delivery app since 2015, and over the last four years she has spent more than $10,000 on everything from fancy sushi platters to a space heater from Target.

Given Jenner’s globetrotting lifestyle, it should come as no surprise that, according to The Receipt, the Postmates’ blog that shares an in-depth look at stars’ order histories, she has purchased a total of 433 items from 95 merchants across 14 locales. The 23-year-old model’s top three cities are Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

Her most expensive single purchase to date was a nearly $600 order from Matsuhisa, a trendy sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills. The eatery that spawned the Nobu phenomenon is actually one of the E! personality’s favorite local haunts. In fact, she has spent $1,219 there over the last several years.

However, not all of the California native’s purchases are quite so extravagant. On April 24, 2016, Jenner ordered a bottle of Smartwater and some disposable shot glasses. That evening, she posted a Snapchat video of herself with Tyler The Creator out in L.A.

Furthermore, Jenner’s smallest order was a $4.56 bottle of nail polish remover from CVS Pharmacy. Another (somewhat) relatable purchase was the space heater she ordered from Target in January 2017 as Los Angles was in the midst of a “cold snap” and temperatures dipped as low as 61 degrees.

Scroll down to see more of Jenner’s interesting Postmates’ purchases!